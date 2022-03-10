'Lock Upp': Saisha Shinde gets furious at Munawar Faruqui, tells him to 'go to hell' - Here's why

The makers of 'Lock Upp' planned a special episode to commemorate International Women's Day. As five acid attack survivors joined the programme, there were a few heartbreaking moments that brought everyone to tears.

Poonam is given a secret mission in the second half of the show to steal three valuable items from Team Blue and pass them over to the guards without informing anyone. She completed the task perfectly, however other contestants saw her when she was handing over her possessions, which was against the rules, and she was unable to complete the task.

The guards give Saisha another secret mission before the announcement: she must fight with a member of her own team and make a false fight to distract the Orange Team.

Later, Saisha discusses the rules of the stealing game with Munawar Faruqui. Saisha began to reveal what was written in the rule's chit as a result of Munawar's suspicion. This enrages Sars, and she yells at Saisha for giving the other team the game's ground rules chit. Sara is then interrupted by Neha Rawal, who requests Sara to give her the chit so she may keep it secure.

While Saisha and Sara's quarrel intensifies, Saisha yells at Munawar, telling him that this happened because he exhibited distrust. 'Trust nahi kiya na mujhe, now go to hell,' Saisha says.

She then declares that she will not play with anyone. Munawar then bursts out laughing, which enrages Saisha, who tells him not to laugh and tells him to 'go to hell' once more.