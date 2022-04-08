Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde flirts with Karan Kundrra, actor's response impresses fans

The show Lock Upp, hosted by Ekta Kapoor, is all about drama and controversies. The Blue team and the Orange team competed in a task in the previous episode of the hostages based reality show. After the Orange team won the arena task, jailor Karan Kundrra met with the competitors. He also discussed the idea of a weekly appeal list with them. Saisha flirted with Karan during this time. The actor, who is dating Tejasswi Prakash, has categorically stated that they are in a committed relationship.

Saisha Shinde previously admitted on Lock Upp that she has a soft corner for Munawar Faruqui. She flirted with Karan Kundrra on the previous episode and asked if he was on the weekly appeal list. They can vote on items and choose one for themselves from the list. When Karan Kundrra heard this, he burst out laughing and stated, "I believe that times have changed. In fact, I am now in a very committed and happy relationship." The contestants began to applaud Karan. For the uninitiated, the actor is currently dating Tejasswi Prakash, a Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant and winner. When Karan entered the arena, he stated that he cannot be biassed because he is a jailor, and that all of the contestants are equal in his eyes.

In an interview with HT, Tejasswi opened up about her marriage plans with Karan. She said that they are concentrating on our work. They haven't got the opportunity to speak (about the wedding). And these aren't topics that can be discussed over the phone. They need to find the time, and then, if necessary, they can sort something out. Kundraa has informed everyone that we would be doing something in March (the wedding). March has grown in importance since then. "March khatam hogaya, when are you two getting married?" people ask.