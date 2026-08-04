Lock Upp 2 WINNER leaked: Not Shivangi Joshi or Shilpa Shinde, but Shreya Kalra becomes champion? Here's how internet reacts

Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa will have its grand finale on August 5. But days before the telecast, the winner's information has already been revealed, leaving the internet divided.

Lock Upp Sach ya Sazaa will have its grand finale on August 5, but the winner's name is already out. As per the information provided by Film Window, neither Shilpa Shinde nor Shivangi Joshi, but Shreya Kalra has won the second season of Lock Upp. The show started streaming on June 27 on Netflix, and soon it started making headlines for some bold confessions and controversies. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp 2 had a grueling competition in the finale, with Shreya Kalra becoming the season winner, followed by Shivangi Joshi as the first runner-up and Yogesh Rawat as the second runner-up of the season.

Here's the viral video of Film Window revealing the winner's information

Lock Upp 2 Exclusive Shreya Kalra is the winner l#lockupp2 #Lockupp pic.twitter.com/5Txcy7k8ix — Film window (@Filmwindow1) August 3, 2026

As per the video, the winner was decided on the basis of votes of 14 ex-contestants, 2 hosts, and 25-30 jury members (which consists of media and influencers). After the finale task, the voting was held to pick the winner, and Shreya won the competition with the maximum votes, followed by Shivangi Joshi and Yogesh Rawat.

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How the internet reacted to Shreya Kalra as Lock Upp 2 winner

The winner details left the internet divided, with many calling Shreya deserving, while another section thought Shivangi and Yogesh more deserving than Shreya. A netizen wrote, "Lol.. har 1 ghante mai winner change ho rhe sab ke…BB ke time confirmed news milta hai… isme confusion hai." Another netizen wrote, "If that's true, I'll be the happiest. But i don't know; every hour news changes. So never know what will happen." One of the netizens wrote, "Such a negative personality won chi....What is the message then? Do fights comment on other person's personal life slut shame poking bitching?" An internet user wrote, "I actually don't like her much, but game-wise she was way more better than the rest!"