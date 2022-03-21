'Lock Upp': Rashami Desai to enter Kangana Ranaut's show as wildcard?

Kangana Ranaut’s show ‘Lock Upp’ has managed to grab attention for being one of the most controversial reality shows in India. The show has been hitting the news headlines for various reasons.

According to the latest reports, television actress Rashami Desai may appear in the controversial reality show as a wildcard contestant. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared a post about the same. He wrote, “Rashami Desai 16th contestant of Lock Upp? The Word is that the queen of oomph, Rashami Desai is gearing up for a rocking entry in Lock Upp as Contestant No 16! Would you want to see Rashami as the kaidi? To know more, Keep watching #LockUpp streaming free on @altbalaji and @mxplayer at 10:30pm @kanganaranaut @ektakapoor.”

Recently, Nisha, who is one of the participants, had revealed in one of the earlier episodes that she suffered a miscarriage in 2014. Talking about the same, she said, “I got married in 2012 with my ex-husband (Karan Mehra) and have been through a miscarriage in 2014. Many know about this. The baby was 5 months old when I miscarried. Many also know that I was in a physically and mentally abusive relationship. After the miscarriage, it came as a shocker. As a woman, I was going through a lot of things.”

Nisha further revealed that she met an old friend in 2015 and had kissed him as she added, “In 2015, at my cousin’s sangeet ceremony, there was a big incident of physical abuse and I was completely shaken and broken. I wanted to get therapy to talk to someone. At that time, we were also shifting to our new home. There I met an old friend. We connected after a long time. I confided in him apart from the abuse past. My ex-husband was aware of every time I would meet him. But I think I got close to him. I really got attracted to him because I think there was a lack of support and it was natural after getting support from him. There was a point when I kissed that person. I confessed to my ex-husband that day itself.”