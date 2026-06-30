FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Ketan Agarwal Case: Siya Goyal Failed Class 12, Started Home Baking Business

Ketan Agarwal Case: Siya Goyal Failed Class 12, Started Home Baking Business

Lock Upp: Ram Kapoor says 'cheating is not a reason to end marriage'; leaves fans angry

Lock Upp: Ram Kapoor says 'cheating is not a reason to end marriage'

Pakistan Afghanistan War: India Slams Pakistan For Deadly Strikes In Afghanistan That Leave 36 Dead

Pakistan Afghanistan War: India Slams Pakistan For Deadly Strikes In Afghanistan That Leave 36 Dead

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here

Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home

Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed

Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed

Latest NewsTelevision

TELEVISION

Lock Upp: Ram Kapoor says 'cheating is not a reason to end marriage'; leaves fans angry

Ram Kapoor has landed in controversy after saying that infidelity is not necessarily a reason to end a marriage if two people truly love each other, leaving social media divided.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 30, 2026, 11:27 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Lock Upp: Ram Kapoor says 'cheating is not a reason to end marriage'; leaves fans angry
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ram Kapoor has once again found himself facing criticism on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, this time over his views on infidelity in marriage.

During a conversation inside the house, the actor said that cheating does not always have to end a relationship if a couple genuinely loves each other. His comments quickly went viral and sparked a heated debate online.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

24)

Ram Kapoor Shares His Views On Infidelity

The discussion began when fellow contestant Shreya Kalra asked Ram what he would do if he found out that his partner had cheated on him.

Responding to the question, Ram said, "No, you find the connection again. I'll tell you something. If you really love your partner, nothing is a deal breaker. Marriage is hard, and it's a journey. You have to work at your marriage every day."

He further explained, "Sometimes during 20-25 years of marriage, what happens is you have highs and lows, good periods and bad periods. Bad phase mein agar galti se kisi ek se kuch hojaaye, agar aap unke bagair nahi jee sakte aur aapne bacchon ke bagair nahi jee sakte (If, during a bad phase, one of you ends up making a mistake, and you realise you can't live without your partner or your children), then time heals everything, and nothing is a dealbreaker. Sometimes it happens by mistake."

Akanksha Chamola Disagrees

Actor Akanksha Chamola, who was also part of the conversation, immediately disagreed with Ram's opinion. She argued that physical intimacy cannot happen "by mistake" because it involves conscious choices and decisions, and therefore cannot be considered an accident.

Social Media Reacts Strongly

Soon after the clip surfaced online, viewers flooded social media with reactions, with many criticising the actor's comments. One user wrote, "I appreciate these unscripted shows; it shows how problematic the folks we admire are."

Another commented, "Ram Kapoor really lost his mind." A third user wrote, "Ram Kapoor has lost his sanity I guess." Another added, "People like Ram Kapoor are a classic example of narcissistic personalities who feel cheating is fine… If family is so important, then why would you cheat in the first place?"

However, some users also defended the actor, saying that every relationship is different and couples should decide for themselves what they can forgive.

Competition Intensifies In Lock Upp

Meanwhile, the competition inside the house continues to heat up. So far this week, Sunita Ahuja, Harshad Chopda and Akanksha Chamola have managed to escape elimination, while the remaining contestants are still fighting to secure their place in the game.

The upcoming episode will see Farah Khan review the contestants' performances and share her feedback before announcing more safe contestants.

About Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa features 15 celebrity contestants, including actors, influencers and reality television personalities. New episodes of the reality show stream on Netflix from Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump said PM Modi is like him, he doesn't sleep, claims Sergio Gor as he recalls US President's 6 am call anecdote
Donald Trump said PM Modi is like him, he doesn't sleep, claims Sergio Gor
Lock Upp: Ram Kapoor says 'cheating is not a reason to end marriage'; leaves fans angry
Lock Upp: Ram Kapoor says 'cheating is not a reason to end marriage'
Harmanpreet Kaur to lead Team India at Asian Games 2026, squad announced
Harmanpreet Kaur to lead Team India at Asian Games 2026, squad announced
US envoy clears air on Indian PM's visit to America for G20 Summit, underlines Modi-Trump bond
US envoy clears air on Indian PM's visit to America for G20 Summit
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 19 Highlights: Brazil, Paraguay and Morocco book Round of 16 spots
FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil, Paraguay and Morocco book Round of 16 spots
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed
Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently
Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement