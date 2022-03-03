‘Lock Upp’ promo: Karan Kundrra is the new jailor in Kangana Ranaut’s controversial reality show - Watch

Karan Kundrra, a TV show host and former Bigg Boss participant, has been revealed as the new jailor on Kangana Ranaut's reality tv show 'Lock Upp' after considerable anticipation. To confirm the news, the 37-year-old actor headed to Instagram and posted an intense teaser.

Karan Kundrra's Instagram post about his entry in 'Lock Upp' includes a short preview, which shows him delivering powerful monologue. He saysin Hindi, “It seems like these people have forgotten about innocence (Sharafat), now it is time to remind them I am coming to Queen’s badass jail, to get them all in line.”

Taking to the caption, Karan wrote, “When the queens call upon, you suit up and arrive!! Iss badass jail mein aane waala hai ek badass toofan, aap bhi aana! Watch #LockUpp 24×7 LIVE. Daily episodes drop at 10:30 pm on @altbalaji and @mxplayer.”

Karan's acquaintances in the industry poured admiration on him as soon as the post went up on the photo-sharing platform. But it was Karan Kundrra's girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash's reply that attracted the attention. She wrote, “Daayyyuuummmm babe,” and added a fire emoticon.

‘Lock Upp’ broadcasts on ALTBalaji and MX Player for the uninitiated. Comedian Munawar Faruqui, model Poonam Pandey, actor Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Kaaranvir Bohra, Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, political analyst Tehseen Poonawala, fashion designer Saisha Shinde, self-styled godman Swami Chakrapani, social media influencer Anjali Arora, and wrestler Babita Phogat are among the celebrities locked up The one-of-a-kind show, which premiered on February 27, features celebrities from various walks of life imprisoned together with minimum facilities.

When it comes to Karan Kundrra, he has dominated social media and the news since his ‘Bigg Boss 15’ journey. On the work front, the actor is preparing to debut his song video, which will also feature his girlfriend, Tejasswi Prakash. ‘Rula Deti Hai’ is the title of the song, which will be released on Thursday.