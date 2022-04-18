Lock Upp: Prince Narula fights with Azma Fallah as she says 'isko Nora Fatehi ne bhav nahi diya'

Alt Balaji/Instagram

With just three weeks left for the Grand Finale of Lock Upp, Kangana Ranaut brought in another twist in the episode streamed on Sunday, April 17. The host introduced her 'hukum ka ikka' in the show as Prince Narula, who has won multiple reality shows in the past.

Narula has been brought up as the challenger in the show as seen in the promos, but Kangana introduced him in the episode to all other contestants as the newest wildcard entry and one of the contenders to win the show. On his second day itself, Prince has caused trouble in the house as he is assigned the tag of 'Troublemaker' in the jail.

As per the latest Lock Upp promo released on Alt Balaji, Prince is seen not letting Karanvir Bohra make his wooden box. Karanvir then goes on a rampage with the aim of not letting anyone else complete their box and even gets into a physical altercation with Zeeshan Khan.

Azma Fallah then taunts Prince as she says, "Prince Narula ko Nora Fatehi ne bhav nahi diya". Hearing this, he gest angry and shouts at her, "Beta agar ab tu dobara personal gayi na, bahut bura hoga agar tu dobara personal gayi. I am a married man. Shut up." He is then seeing taking up Azma's suitcase and warning her, "Saara saaman uthake bahar phenk dunga tera main".

Prince and Nora's relationship rumours had surfaced after their stint on the ninth season of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 9, which aired from October 2015 to January 2016. Eventually, in 2018, he married Yuvika Chaudhary with whom also he developed a romantic relationship inside the Bigg Boss house.



For the unversed, Prince has won four reality shows consecutively namely MTV Roadies 12, MTV Splitsvilla 8, Nach Baliya 9 and Bigg Boss 9. Thus, he is charged as 'serial winner' inside Lock Upp.