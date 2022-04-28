Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey vows to go topless again for votes, says 'is baar bra...'

Poonam Pandey/File photo

As Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp nears its finale, the captive reality show can get more controversial in its final days. In the concluding moments of the episode streamed on April 27, Poonam Pandey made a bold statement and again promised viewers that she would go topless if they vote for her.

The episode started out with Poonam taking a bath in the open yard area in a bikini in the jail and it raised the eyebrows of the other inmates. Later, a task surrounding an Escape Room was given in which the first three contestants to enter the Escape Room would get a chance to save themselves from the chargesheet. The five contestants eligible to participate in this task were Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Saisha Shinde, Payal Rohatgi, and Prince Narula.

Shivam Sharma has already become the first finalist of the show. Anjali Arora has been 'Lock In' by the family members of the participants and Azma Fallah has been 'Lock In' by the rest of the inmates, this means that the two of them can't save themselves from the chargesheet this week.

Munawar, Saisha, and Poonam were the first three to find the Escape Room and enter it. After entering the room, the three had to solve their puzzles and press the buzzer by opening their locks. Saisha betrayed Poonam in the task and helped Munawar to win as he became the first one to press the buzzer and eliminated Poonam from the task.



After that, it was left between the stand-up comic and the fashion designer as to who could hold the buzzer for the maximum time and Munawar defeated Saisha ultimately. Thus, he saved himself from the elimination and went into the Finale week. Fearing that she could get evicted out of Lock Upp this weekend, Poonam Pandey turned to the camera and made a shocking statement.

"Agar aap merko bhar bhar ke votes dete hain, is baar t-shirt utarungi, shayad bra bhi nahi rahegi (If you people vote for me excessively, I will remove my t-shirt and this time, maybe I won't even wear a bra)".

Earlier this month, after making a similar promise to her fans and even getting maximum votes then, the Nasha actress went topless in front of the camera in the absence of the other inmates. However, she didn't go completely nude as she was wearing her innerwear. But this time, Poonam has promised to go a step further and go completely topless without even a bra.