'Lock Upp': Poonam Pandey reveals SHOCKING details about her abusive relationship with ex-husband Sam Bombay

The controversies for the captive reality show 'Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachari Khel', hosted by Kangana Ranaut and produced by Ekta Kapoor, have begun from the second day itself. Model-actress Poonam Pandey revealed shocking details about her abusive relationship with former husband Sam Bombay.

While talking to fellow contestants Kaaranvir Bohra and Payal Rohatgi, Poonam shared she dislikes Sam but doesn't really hate him. She further added that she had four floors in her big house, but Sam would not allow her to stay in another room and would force her to remain in the same room as him.

Poonam also mentioned that she was not even allowed to touch her phone inside her own house. Adding shocking details, the 'Nasha' actress revealed that Sam used to beat her constantly at her head at the same spot that caused her 'brain haemorrhage'. She added that Sam used to start drinking from the morning at 10 am and would continue it till midnight.

For the unversed, Poonam had married her longtime boyfriend-producer Sam Bombay in September 2020 and she had leveled charges of domestic abuse and molestation on him multiple times in the past. Sam was even arrested by the Mumbai Police after the actress was admitted to a hospital in November 2021.

Coming back to 'Lock Upp', the contestants have been divided into two teams who would be identified with the colours of their uniforms, the Orange Team is the Right Block and the Blue team is the Left Block. Kaaranvir, Payal, Siddharth Sharma, Babita Phogat, Anjali Arora, Poonam, and Munawar Faruqui are the members of the Orange Team, whereas Tehseen Poonawalla, Nisha Rawal, Shivam Sharma, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, Sara Khan, and Saisha Shinde form the Blue team.



READ | 'Lock Upp': Chargesheet against Munawar Faruqui, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj on Day 1

Similar to 'Bigg Boss', the contestants were asked to nominate two people on the first day whom they would like to send back to their homes. After an open nomination process, 'chargesheet' was issued against five contestants - Munawar, Anjali, Swami Chakrapani, Siddharth, and Shivam.