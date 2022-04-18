Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey recalls she tried killing herself after Munawar Faruqui reveals his mother died by suicide

Alt Balaji/Instagram

The Judgement Day episode of Lock Upp, streamed on Sunday, April 17, turned out to be an emotional one for all the contestants and the host Kangana Ranaut. After Munawar Faruqui shared horrific details about his mother's suicide, Poonam Pandey recalled that she tried killing herself multiple times when she was in an abusive relationship with her ex-husband Sam Bombay.

While talking with Saisha Shinde, Poonam shared that she saw herself in Munawar's mother as the stand-up comedian had revealed that his mother suffered domestic abuse for twenty-two years. The 'Nasha' actress said that she gave enough chances to save her marriage, but she wasn't given the respect that she deserved. She added that she got drunk and cut her wrists a couple of times, showing her injuries to Saisha.

Poonam even added that she drank poison and even thought of jumping off from her home on the seventh floor of a building. This isn't the first time that the actress-model has revealed that she attempted suicide. In an earlier episode, she had shared that was beaten like a dog, locked in her bedroom, and wasn't even allowed to touch her phone. She had stated that she suffered depression due to this mental torture and had tried ending her life multiple times.



In the same episode earlier, Munawar had shared that his mother committed suicide by consuming acid in 2007. He even shared that his mother had lived a tough life, and she was stuck in an unhappy marriage for the past two decades. Faruqui further added that his father and his family didn't help his mother, and she used to make chaklis and papads for day-to-day survival. The comedian brought tears to everyone's eyes as he shared details about his mother's tragic life story.