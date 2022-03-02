'Lock Upp': Poonam Pandey gets into an ugly fight with Sara Khan- WATCH

Kangana Ranaut’s controversial reality show ‘Lock Upp’ has been making headlines ever since it premiered on national television. Each and every contestant in the show is vocal about his/her thought.

In the new promo video, Poonam Pandey can be seen fighting with Sara Khan in ‘Lock Upp’ during a task. The official page of ALTBalaji has uploaded a short clip with the caption, @ssarakhan aur @poonampandeyreal ki hui dhamakedaar ladai, jab#LockUpp mein inmates se chakki pissai.

Watch video:

Meanwhile, on the second day, while speaking to Kaaranvir Bohra and Payal Rohatgi, Poonam shared she dislikes Sam but doesn't really hate him. She further added that she had four floors in her big house, but Sam would not allow her to stay in another room and would force her to remain in the same room as him.

Poonam also mentioned that she was not even allowed to touch her phone inside her own house. Adding shocking details, the ‘Nasha’ actress revealed that Sam used to beat her constantly at her head at the same spot that caused her ‘brain haemorrhage’. She added that Sam used to start drinking from the morning at 10 am and would continue it till midnight.

For the unversed, Poonam had married her longtime boyfriend-producer Sam Bombay in September 2020 and she had leveled charges of domestic abuse and molestation on him multiple times in the past. Sam was even arrested by the Mumbai Police after the actress was admitted to a hospital in November 2021.

On the other hand, Payal was seen talking about her experience inside the real jail. She compared her jail time with stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who spent 37 days behind the bars in 2021 after he was accused of hurting religious sentiments in one of his shows.

Payal termed her experience of 30 hours in jail as the 'most harrowing and disappointing event of her life'. She added that she used to feel bad when she spent 30 hours in jail, but added that she felt better when she 'overheard' Munawar's ordeal. She mentioned that she cried for the entire night when she was locked up in real.