Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey gets evicted, says Munawar Faruqui should become winner

As Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp is heading towards its finale this weekend, the makers are bringing in new twists and turns in each episode in the finale week. Karan Kundrra, who has usually been appearing in the Friday episodes for the Atyaachaari Khel, surprised the inmates and the audience by coming in the episode streamed on the night of Tuesday, May 3.

During the last Judgement Day episodes streamed last weekend, Kangana Ranaut had put Poonam Pandey and Saisha Shinde in the bottom two and informed everyone that a 'Dangal' would take place between the two ladies and the one losing it out will walk away from the show.

In the episode streamed last night, Karan introduced this Dangal task named Patli Gali Se Nikal, in which Saisha and Poonam had to cross each other via a tunnel and press buzzers on the other end in separate rounds. Saisha emerged victorious in the end and Poonam Pandey was evicted from the show. As she walked out, other contestants gave her a standing ovation and Karan heaped praises on the model actress.

After her exit, Poonam mentioned in an interview that she feel Munawar Faruqui should win Lock Upp. Talking to BollywoodLife.com, the Nasha actress said, "I think Munawar should win. The kind of things he has done inside the show is just commendable and I can't think of any other name."



She also added that she liked Payal Rohatgi's name and even the latter deserved to win but concluded by reiterating that Munawar should become the winner of the first season of Lock Upp. After Poonam's exit, seven contestants namely Shivam Sharma, Azma Fallah, Prince Narula, Anjali Arora, Payal Rohatgi, Munawar Faruqui, and Saisha Shinde are left in the show.