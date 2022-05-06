Lock Upp: Poonam Panday reveals she 'can't smell things' after brain haemorrhage due to domestic violence

Poonam Panday/Instagram

The grand finale of Kangana Ranaut's reality programme Lock Upp is approaching, and one of the competitors will lift the trophy to win the first season. Poonam Panday, a controversial celebrity, was the last to be evicted from the show just days before it ended.

Poonam opened up about her life and marriage troubles after her unexpected eviction. Poonam told ETimes TV that she can't smell anything and has to ask those around her about it. That's how she senses smells. When she was subjected to domestic violence, she entirely lost her sense of smell. It is linked to a brain haemorrhage. But she is lot stronger mentally and physically right now.

She also described experiencing domestic violence while on the show. Poonam had previously disclosed that her ex-husband Sam Bombay had once beaten her so badly that she had a brain bleed. In the year 2020, Poonam Pandey married her boyfriend Sam Bombay in a private wedding. She filed a lawsuit against him shortly after the wedding, alleging that he had molested, threatened, and assaulted her. Pandey was reportedly filming in Canacona village in south Goa when the incident occurred, and Sam was later arrested.

After her exit from Lock Upp, Poonam mentioned in an interview that she feel Munawar Faruqui should win Lock Upp. Talking to BollywoodLife.com, the Nasha actress said, "I think Munawar should win. The kind of things he has done inside the show is just commendable and I can't think of any other name."



She also added that she liked Payal Rohatgi's name and even the latter deserved to win but concluded by reiterating that Munawar should become the winner of the first season of Lock Upp. After Poonam's exit, seven contestants namely Shivam Sharma, Azma Fallah, Prince Narula, Anjali Arora, Payal Rohatgi, Munawar Faruqui, and Saisha Shinde are left in the show.