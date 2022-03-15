‘Lock Upp’: Payal Rohtagi gets into an argument with Karanvir Bohra, says he comes across as a ‘male chauvinist’

Kangana Ranaut's show 'Lock Upp' has been causing waves of controversy since it premiered. Everything is drawing viewers, from participants disclosing their darkest secrets to their everyday clashes.

Payal Rohtagi urges Karanvir Bohra to request one of his teammates to prepare the ingredients for tea in a recent episode, but Karanvir advises her not to order him. This sets off a heated debate between the two.Payal was then overheard telling another inmate that Karan is attempting to manipulate her and that he appears to be a 'male chauvinist.' She goes to Munawar Farouqi after a few minutes and tells him about the incident, breaking down as she also tells him about something Munawar said that hurt her.

Karanvir Bohra disclosed the darkest, most emotional, and deepest truths of his life on the show for the uninitiated. He stated that the previous seven years had been traumatic for him because his career was not going well. While talking to Sara Khan, Geeta Phogat, and Saisha Shinde, he said, “I feel so sorry for myself and for my family, what am I giving them. Agar meri jagah koi aur hota toh he would have committed suicide. If it would have not been for Teejay, mom, dad and my kids, I don't know what I would have done. For me, this show is a lifeline.”

During the premiere night, the media panel referred to him as a loser because he had lost 10 reality shows in a row. This remark infuriated Teejay Sidhu, the actor's wife. She took to Twitter to voice her dissatisfaction with the situation.

Hearing this, the actor became teary-eyed and upset, stating that he despises the mentality that winning a competition is always more essential than acquiring experience.

Teejay his wife, tweeted, “If a successful TV actor who doesn’t win reality shows is a ‘loser..’ then what about reality show winners who didn’t become successful actors? Are they losers, too?”