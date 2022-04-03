Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi calls Zeeshan Khan ‘terrorist’ on Kangana Ranaut’s show

The entire house revolted against Payal Rohtagi for making Islamophobic comments at co-contestant Zeeshan Khan in the upcoming episode of Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp. It all started when a piece of news about the demand to prohibit halal meat in Karnataka was aired inside the Lock Upp, sparking a heated debate between Payal and Zeeshan.

However, the situation became more serious when Payal made Islamophobic remarks about Zeeshan and even called him a terrorist. This did not sit well with the other housemates, and it caused quite a stir inside the show. Zeeshan, too, was enraged and yelled abuses and hate words at Payal. He even told her to get a lawyer ready, implying that he might take legal action against Payal. Munawar, Nisha, Mandana, Anjali, and Poonam were among the other housemates that spoke out against Payal and sought her removal from the show.

Poonam Pandey also chimed in, criticising Payal's views. However, the two got into a heated verbal spat, with Payal accusing Poonam of only being able to do one of two things: abuse or take her clothes off. “De de gandi gaaliyaan de… do he cheezein aati hai tujhe… yaa toh maa behan ki gaaliyan degi yaa phir kapde nikalegi (Go on, abuse. You know only two things, either abuse or remove clothes)."

Here's how fans reacted to the situation

@ektarkapoor @altbalaji @kkundrra I am a hindu & Proud Indian, I want #PayalRohatgi to be Locked Out for religious comment & bringing nationality & calling some terrorists & her outrageous nature is not acceptable,in her head she might be big but for us she is big time failure. — Tejaswi.Madiwada (@NaaginTeja) April 3, 2022

This is obscene. #PayalRohatgi is a proven turd. She is the archetypal moron who even RW don’t accept. But what is this #LockUpp reality show about to allow this sort of bigotry. @MumbaiPolice arrest her for such inflammatory comments. pic.twitter.com/UP6p0V30Zj April 3, 2022

Payal was then scolded by Kangana Ranaut, the show's host, because of all the unpleasant confrontations on the show. Payal defended herself when Kangana scolded her for slu* shaming Poonam, claiming that Poonam had been abusing her for weeks.