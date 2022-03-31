Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi targets Munawar Faruqui while discussing Will Smith-Chris Rock slapgate incident

During the 94th Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 27, Will Smith smacked Chris Rock on stage after the latter cracked a joke about the former's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The joke was in reference to her shaved head because of her medical condition alopecia areata but it apparently didn't go down well with Smith.

The 'Lock Upp' episode streamed on Wednesday, 30 March, began with the news flash where the contestants were informed about this shocking slap-gate incident. Shivam Sharma was the first to comment as he said, "Bahut badiya maara. Kisi ki biwi ka apmaan kiya jaa raha hai, koi kaise seh le! (Hit really well. How can someone tolerate his wife's disrespect!)".

Payal Rohatgi also supported Smith as she said, "People should not make fun of anybody like this. She had a health condition, humour has a limit." She added, "Ye comedians hote hain na, ye stand up comedians. Ye log humour aur sarcasm ke naam pe, bhagwan ko attack karna...woh nahi allowed hai (These comedians...these stand up comedians....they attack God in the name of humour and sacracsm....this is not allowed)".

Munawar Faruqui joined in the conversation and said, 'Oscars me hinsa karna mana nahi hai (Violence is allowed at the Oscars)", referencing the rules of 'Lock Upp' that state that violence is not allowed inside the reality show. Payal then said to him, "Oscars me thappad maarna hinsa nahi hai. Magar humour ke naam pe agar ek pati ki patni ka mazaak udta hai toh woh thappad maarta hai, toh kisi ke religion ke upar toh jaana hi nahi chahiye (In Oscars, slapping someone is not violence. But if a husband slaps someone if his wife is being ridiculed, then people should never joke about religion)".

This was in reference to Munawar being sent to jail in January 2021 after he was accused of allegedly hurting Hindu religious sentiments. The stand-up comedian got visibly upset after Payal's indirect attack and repeatedly told her, "Payal don't do this". The two got into a heated argument and Munawar asked Payal to not go personal with him.



For the unversed, Munawar Faruqui had spent 37 days behind the bars in Central Indore Jail, his arrest was heavily criticised and the Supreme Court granted him bail in February last year. 'Lock Upp' is hosted by Kangana Ranaut and Karan Kundrra acts as the jailor in the show, which streams daily on Alt Balaji and MX Player.