Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi says she can't conceive child, reveals she was trolled as 'baanjh'

Lock Upp Payal Rohatgi

One thing that is keeping Lock Upp engaging is the surprising revelations. In today's episode, Payal Rohatgi revealed that she has fertility issues, and she even suggested her partner Sangram Singh marry someone else as she can't conceive a child. Rohatgi also added that she always wanted to get married when she could conceive; however, despite their efforts, she couldn't bear a child. Payal even said that they are trying for a child for the past 4-5 years. The couple even went for IVF, but it was unsuccessful.

Watch Payal getting emotional on revealing her issue

While discussing the same with Azma, Saisha and Anjali, she said, "Isliye main Sangram ko kehti hu kisi aur se shaadi karle, jo bache paida kar sake." Payal asked her female followers to freeze their eggs in their 20s so that they don't face issues while conceiving a child in their 30s. "To all the women out there. If you are in your 20s, please freeze your eggs. When you freeze your eggs, you can conceive a baby in your 30s and mid-30s." Payal further added that one of her trolls mocked, and called her 'bannjh.'

Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp has managed to grab attention and love from the viewers. Recently Karanvir Bohra got evicted from the show for the second time. He was also seen in Bigg Boss season 12. Karnavir Bohra has now compared Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss and Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp. In an interview with Bollywood Life, the actor stated that Kangana is very opinionated and we know her exactly the same outside.

People think she is judgemental, however, she was completely neutral non-judgmental side on the show. “She never called you out. Instead, she told you to introspect and improve yourself. This makes her a fab host. On the other hand, Salman Bhai is like an elder brother. He will point out your faults. Salman Bhai has a different charm as host whether it is Bigg Boss or Dus Ka Dum. But I must say, for her first show, Kangana Ranaut is awesome, awesome,” he stated.