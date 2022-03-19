'Lock Upp': Payal Rohatgi mocks Kangana Ranaut, gets into heated argument with her over gameplay

In tonight's episode of 'Lock Upp.' Kangana Ranaut schools Payal over her weak leadership, and she questions her definition of being a team leader. Soon, this conversation takes a nasty turn and it becomes a heated argument between Ranaut and Rohatgi.

From the day Payal Rohatgi was appointed as the new team leader, she has not been treating her team well. There is a lack of unity in Payal's team, and she is solely responsible for it. Her mentorship during yesterday's masala making task was also not at par, and their team lost because of the lack of coordination. Kangana calls Payal a weak leader, and she mocks her 'I, me myself' attitude. Payal instantly cuts her and explains her definition of leadership. Ranaut gets angry and rejects her explanation saying that she doesn't need her definition. Payal gets furious and she demands to opt her out from the leadership. Kangana bashes her and says that she can't suggest to her the do's and dont's of the game

Watch the promo

Well, we will share a piece of information, beyond the promo. Their argument continues for a while and Payal drags Ekta Kapoor's name. Payal says that Karanvir (the opposite gang leader) has worked with Ekta in the series, 'Naagin,' what should she do? In a way, she accuses Karanvir to be the show's favourite or calls the show's flow biased. Kangana further loses her cool, and she explains to Payal about Bohra's strategy. However, Payal continues to rant and she even mocks Ranaut saying, 'aapki vaani sur wali vaani, aur meri vaani dukh wali?'

Now, this makes tonight's episode more interesting. Let's see how Kangana will handle the situation, and where will this heated argument end.