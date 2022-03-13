'Lock Upp': Payal Rohatgi gets into major argument with Munawar Faruqui after he calls her 'bojh' on team

The judgemental weekend show continues, and Kangana Ranaut conducts an interesting task. Kangana asks contestants to pick out the weakest member, the 'bojh' in their team (team orange and team blue). Munawar Faruqui calls Payal Rohatgi the weakest member of their team and calls her the 'bojh' on the team. Faruqui says that Payal's uncooperative behaviour, short-tempered nature, and she lack the capability to take criticism effectively. As soon as Munawar puts forward his views, Payal furiously lashes out at him, and it leads to a major argument between the two.

On Saturday, Payal and Munwar had a tiff on the latter's joke. Payal didn't take comedian's dig light-heartedly, and she bashed him for constantly targetting her. Yesterday, Kangana appreciates Munawar's gameplay and praises Payal for bringing an exceptional improvement in her game. Later, she bashes Shivam Sharma for acting like a lost person. She suggests he come out of the one-sided-lover-boy zone and showcase his true self. Then, Ranaut picks up Karanvir and schools him for asking Anjali Arora to create a fake love narrative with him. Bohra explains that said this to Arora at the start of the show, thinking that such a narrative would help him. He admits his mistake and tells Kangana that 'Lock Upp' is the most real show he has ever seen.

Then, Kangana calls the five nominated contestants, Poonam Pandey, Tehseen Poonawalla, Anjali Arora, Karanvir Bohra, and Shivam Sharma. At first, Kangana reveals that the public has unanimously voted for Pandey, and she is saved from the eviction. Then, a few moments later, she reveals that Tehseen has secured the least number of votes. So, Tehseen gets eliminated.

Now, Karanvir Bohra, Shivam Sharma and Anjali Arora are still in danger, and one of them will become the second evicted contestant of the week.