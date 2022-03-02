'Lock Upp': Payal Rohatgi calls her jail experience 'most harrowing and disappointing event of her life'

Kangana Ranaut launched her captive reality show 'Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachari Khel' on Sunday, February 27, with thirteen famous celebrities getting locked up inside the jail. The show, produced by Ekta Kapoor, has started to generate controversies from the first week itself.

Payal Rohatgi, who has appeared in films like 'Plan', 'Corporate', and 'Dil Kabaddi' is also one of the inmates inside 'Lock Upp'. However, she has been locked up in real life too when she was sent in custody in Central Bundi Jail, Rajasthan, for her controversial statements about the Nehru family in 2019.

On Day 2, Payal was seen talking about her experience inside the real jail with other fellow contestants in the show. She compared her jail time with stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who spent 37 days behind the bars in 2021 after he was accused of hurting religious sentiments in one of his shows.

Payal termed her experience of 30 hours in jail as the 'most harrowing and disappointing event of her life'. She added that she used to feel bad when she spent 30 hours in jail, but added that she felt better when she 'overheard' Munawar's ordeal. She mentioned that she cried for the entire night when she was locked up in real.



Coming back to 'Lock Upp', the contestants have been divided into two teams who would be identified with the colours of their uniforms, the Orange Team is the Right Block and the Blue team is the Left Block. Kaaranvir Bohra, Payal, Siddharth Sharma, Babita Phogat, Anjali Arora, Poonam Pandey, and Munawar are the members of the Orange Team, whereas Tehseen Poonawalla, Nisha Rawal, Shivam Sharma, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, Sara Khan, and Saisha Shinde form the Blue team.

Similar to 'Bigg Boss', the contestants were asked to nominate two people on the first day whom they would like to send back to their homes. After an open nomination process, 'chargesheet' was issued against five contestants - Munawar, Anjali, Swami Chakrapani, Siddharth, and Shivam.