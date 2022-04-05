Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi, Azma Fallah fight with Mandana Karimi

'Lock Upp' contestants Azma Fallah and Payal Rohatgi got into a heated argument with Mandana Karimi. Payal called Mandana an' illitrate woman' while Azma called her 'flop actress'.

In the new promo of 'Lock Upp', Payla can be heard telling fellow contestants that Mandana said 'marja (die)' to her when she was doing yoga. After which both of them got intro a heated argument.

Take a look

Meanwhile, Azma and Mandana got involved into a physical fight. It all started when Mandana was resting and Azma poured water on her. An agitated Mandana retorted: "Who do you think you are?" Azma responded: "It's me, Azma" She also added: "Isliye tere ex-husband ne choda." (That is why your ex-husband left you)

Furthermore, during a cooking task, both blocks were given equal amounts of ingredients from which they have to make a dish, and the block that wins will have an advantage in the weekly task.

Meanwhile, Payal and Zeeshan Khan had a verbal spat and Zeeshan asked Kaaranvir to step in, "Kaaranvir bhai, bolo kuch!"(Say something "Kaaranvir) to which Payal got angry and said, "Wo show ka leader nahi hai!" (He is not the leader of the show). She also goes on to call Zeeshan "Namak Haram". Payal was so upset that she yelled a lot at Mandana and even called her 'uneducated'.

Kaaranvir was attempting to act as a mediator to appease everyone and reach a solution. As retaliation, Payal is labelled a `bimbo` by Zeeshan during the task.

Azma, Zeeshan, and Ali also had a fight during the task where Zeeshan constantly called Azma a `fraudster`. Eventually, biryani is cooked by the left block and Kesari biryani is prepared by the right block. The right block finally won the task.

'Lock Upp' streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player. (With inputs from IANS)