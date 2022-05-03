Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi targets Munawar Faruqui with his old tweets on Kangana Ranaut

Credit: Payal-Munawar/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp makes headlines because of various reasons every day. In the latest episode, Munawar and Payal had a huge fight after which the latter talked about Faruqui’s tweet on Kangana Ranaut.

On Monday, Munawar and Payal had a verbal spat because the latter was constantly irking him with comments like "Rs 2 ki tweets" and "Kangana ke against tweet kiya, Tune yeh sab kiya taaki terko show mein aaneka chance mile" to which Munawar responded, "terko kya karna hai! tu padd mat yeh sab mein". This fight continued until Azma intervened and said, "Please don't bring Ma'am into your fights."

Payal was also seen fighting with Shivan Sharma who was once his friend. The promo video was uploaded by Alt Balaji page on Instagram with the caption, “@shivamsharmatic aur payalrohtagi ka panga chalega kitna lamba? Watch #LockUpp streaming tonight at 10:30 pm. Watch live and stay updated.”

Earlier, Payal shocked everyone by revealing her dark phase about having suicidal tendencies. Payal admitted that there was a love angle (previous love affair) that was detrimental to her personal life. Rohatgi further admitted that due to her toxic relationship, she got addicted to heavy drinking. She used to drink for 48 hours. Payal was also on prescription drugs, and she had suicidal tendencies. Rohatgi even disclosed that she had cut her hands. Payal broke down in tears and remembered how she used to beg him saying, "Please come back, I need you back... I am having a nervous breakdown. I don't want to die."

A few days ago, Payal Rohatgi revealed that she has fertility issues, and she even suggested her partner Sangram Singh marry someone else as she can't conceive a child. Rohatgi also added that she always wanted to get married when she could conceive; however, despite their efforts, she couldn't bear a child. Payal even said that they are trying for a child for the past 4-5 years. The couple even went for IVF, but it was unsuccessful.