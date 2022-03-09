'Lock Upp': Payal Rohatgi-Anjali Arora lock horns in a nasty fight, age-shame each other

Kangana Ranaut's controversial show 'Lock Upp' is gaining momentum as it enters its second week. On the episode streamed on Tuesday, March 8, actress Payal Rohtagi was seen having a heated argument with social media influencer Anjali Arora in the middle of the task.

During the task, the two teams, Right Block or Orange Team and Left Block or Blue Team were asked to make papads. The team who would be the fastest to make 150 papads would win the keys to the 'Lock Upp' kitchen, while the losing team would have to cook the meals for the two days as per the demands of the winning team.

As Payal Rohatgi, who is a member of the Orange Team, got miffed with her teammates for not giving her a second chance to take part after she was pointed out for being slow in the first instance, she shouted that "Let the Blue Team win!", this irked her fellow teammate Anjali Arora. Both of them got involved in an enraged conflict, in which they age-shamed each other.

While Payal said to Anjali "Bacchon ki jagah nahi hai yeh", the latter gave it back to her saying, "Buddhon ki bhi jagah nahi hai yeh". The actress, who has appeared in films like 'Plan' and 'Corporate', is 37 years old, while the social media star, who has more than 1 crore followers on Instagram, is the youngest contestant in the show.

When Payal, who claims to be strongly opinionated about India and its politics, couldn't answer basic general knowledge questions about the nation including naming the President of India, she was brutally trolled by the netizens.



Meanwhile, Orange Team also comprises Karanvir Bohra, Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui, Babita Phogat, and Siddharth Sharma. The Blue Team has Shivam Sharma, Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Tehseen Poonawalla, and Saisha Shinde in it.