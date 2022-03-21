'Lock Upp': Nisha Rawal reveals SHOCKING secret, says she kissed another man while being married to Karan Mehra

Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp' saw another inmate revealing their deep, dark secret in the Judgement Day episode streamed on Sunday, March 20. Munawar Faruqui and Nisha Rawal were given the option to disclose their secret to save themselves from the eviction. Since Nisha pressed the buzzer first, the 'Manikarnika' actress asked her to share her secret with the entire world.

Nisha has been in the legal battle of divorce after she accused her ex-husband and popular television actor Karan Mehra of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' fame of domestic violence and an extramarital affair in 2021. In an emotional moment, she had revealed in one of the earlier episodes that she suffered a miscarriage in 2014. Talking about the same, she said, "I got married in 2012 with my ex-husband (Karan Mehra) and have been through a miscarriage in 2014. Many know about this. The baby was 5 months old when I miscarried. Many also know that I was in a physically and mentally abusive relationship. After the miscarriage, it came as a shocker. As a woman, I was going through a lot of things."

She further mentioned her fears of being judged by society as she told Kangana, "There were many instances of abuse I was going through at that time. Being a public figure, I couldn’t share it with anyone. There was fear of being judged by society, friends. You think of family. There was a lack of support. I was going through a lot of trauma."

Nisha further revealed that she met an old friend in 2015 and had kissed him as she added, "In 2015, at my cousin’s sangeet ceremony, there was a big incident of physical abuse and I was completely shaken and broken. I wanted to get therapy to talk to someone. At that time, we were also shifting to our new home. There I met an old friend. We connected after a long time. I confided in him apart from the abuse past. My ex-husband was aware of every time I would meet him. But I think I got close to him. I really got attracted to him because I think there was a lack of support and it was natural after getting support from him. There was a point when I kissed that person. I confessed to my ex-husband that day itself."

Sharing that she told Karan about that incident on that day itself, Nisha mentioned, "We would already talk about separating and after that incident, I felt I should come out of this marriage. I was sure I didn’t want to be in the relationship and we should walk our ways. It was difficult at that time. Despite all this, I gave my marriage another chance because I was promised the abuse won’t repeat. I decided to give up on the relationship and stayed invested in my marriage. But those promises were not kept and I finally took a stand for myself last year."



READ | ‘Lock Upp’: Nisha Rawal reveals shocking details about estranged husband Karan Mehra's extra-marital affair

Kangana Ranaut applauded her for being a strong woman and said, "I hope you find love and companionship again". Later in the episode, wrestler Babita Phogat became the fourth contestant to get evicted from the show after Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, Tehseen Poonawalla, and Siddharth Sharma.