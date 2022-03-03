‘Lock Upp’: Nisha Rawal reveals shocking details about estranged husband Karan Mehra's extra-marital affair

When Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra's marriage fell apart last year, one of the accusations made by the former against the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ star was that he was having an extramarital affair. Nisha is now appearing in ‘Lock Upp’, a reality show in which contestants confess their secrets to the public. Nisha spoke freely about Karan's extramarital affair on the most recent episode, claiming that he acknowledged to cheating on her.

Nisha stated as she sat with Payal Rohatgi that she questioned him calmly if he had an affair during a conversation. Karan acknowledged having an extramarital affair for the past seven to eight months, according to Nisha.

Last year, Nisha claimed she was subjected to domestic violence by Karan. Nisha reflected on that period and remarked that while physical violence can be cured, emotional trauma is more difficult to overcome. He would go, meet her (the woman karan had an affair with), and return to Mumbai after opening up to me about the affair, Nisha said. She kept it a secret from her mother, who lived with her. She wanted to show to her child that everything was normal. With the bandage on her head, Nisha stated she took care of Kavish's online class.

Nisha mentioned in an earlier episode of ‘Lock Upp’ that her son Kavish was seeing a behaviour therapist while she was divorcing Karan. She further stated that, due to his young age, the child is unaware of his parents' separation.

The reality show ‘Lock Upp’, hosted by Kangana Ranaut, premiered on Sunday, February 27. It's available to watch on OTT platforms Alt Balaji and MX Player. Anjali Arora, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, Sara Khan, Swami Chakrapani, Saisha Shinde, Poonam Pandey, and Babita Phogat are among the other participants in the competition.