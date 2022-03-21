'Lock Upp': Nisha Rawal bashes Anjali Arora over kitchen hygiene- WATCH

Each and every participant in ‘Lock Upp’ has managed to grab attention for different reasons. In the upcoming episode, Nisha Rawal will get into a heated argument with co-contestant Anjali Arora over Kitchen hygiene.

In a new promo shared by Sony TV on Instagram, the jailer can be heard asking contestants to clean the jail. Nisha Rawal can be heard saying, “I am not intrested ki me doosri ki gandgi bhi saaf kru.” Meanwhile, Anjali said, “faltu ka tamasha na krke fek dogi.” After this, Nisha loses her cool and gets into an argument with her co-contestant.

For the unversed, Nisha has been in the legal battle of divorce after she accused her ex-husband and popular television actor Karan Mehra of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' fame of domestic violence and an extramarital affair in 2021. In an emotional moment, she had revealed in one of the earlier episodes that she suffered a miscarriage in 2014. Talking about the same, she said, "I got married in 2012 with my ex-husband (Karan Mehra) and have been through a miscarriage in 2014. Many know about this. The baby was 5 months old when I miscarried. Many also know that I was in a physically and mentally abusive relationship. After the miscarriage, it came as a shocker. As a woman, I was going through a lot of things."

She further mentioned her fears of being judged by society as she told Kangana, "There were many instances of abuse I was going through at that time. Being a public figure, I couldn’t share it with anyone. There was fear of being judged by society, friends. You think of family. There was a lack of support. I was going through a lot of trauma."

Nisha further revealed that she met an old friend in 2015 and had kissed him as she added, "In 2015, at my cousin’s sangeet ceremony, there was a big incident of physical abuse and I was completely shaken and broken. I wanted to get therapy to talk to someone. At that time, we were also shifting to our new home. There I met an old friend. We connected after a long time. I confided in him apart from the abuse past. My ex-husband was aware of every time I would meet him. But I think I got close to him. I really got attracted to him because I think there was a lack of support and it was natural after getting support from him. There was a point when I kissed that person. I confessed to my ex-husband that day itself."