Lock Upp: #MunawarForTheWin trends as comedian gets immense love from netizens

Munawar Faruqui

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is one of the favourite contestants on the reality show Lock Upp. The comedian who was known for his controversies has earned immense love from the general public. In the show, he has been saved from elimination multiple times by a huge margin of votes. Currently, Munawar has secured a place for himself in the finale with Shivam Sharma and Prince Narula.

Everyone in the house, including host Kangana Ranaut believes him as 'a mastermind.' In the last episode, Poonam Pandey shared that she would like to steal Munawar's brain and auctioned it at a high price. For the past many weeks, one hashtag is constantly trending, '#MunawarForTheWin,' and it's full of appreciation, and praises for the comedian's gameplay. Faruqui has a huge army, who are rooting for him, and they see him as the winner of Lock Upp.

Let's take a look at some tweets

Beauty is truth's smile when she beholds her own face in a perfect mirror.



MUNAWAR FOR THE WIN#LockuppKhurafatiMunawar pic.twitter.com/YD07fUaEZN — Dell Diamond (@Delldiamond4) May 1, 2022

Don't look for a good FACE but always look for a good HEART!



MUNAWAR FOR THE WIN #LockuppKhurafatiMunawar pic.twitter.com/8Qh1HYdMAx — (@OwaisPatel0) May 1, 2022

There's no love greater than mothers love, and there's no greater sacrifice than what a father does for his kids.



MUNAWAR FOR THE WIN #LockuppKhurafatiMunawar pic.twitter.com/E74NIPV8gy (@OwaisPatel0) May 1, 2022

He is so overwhelmed and delighted to know the amount of love he is receiving....



He is actually expressing his gratitude towards his warriors and his janta for loving him unconditionally....



NOT TAKING HIS FANS FOR GRANTED



MUNAWAR FOR THE WIN pic.twitter.com/xz9odjviw4 April 30, 2022

The only guy in the history who would win the show nd the heart as well



MUNAWAR FOR THE WIN#LockuppKhurafatiMunawar pic.twitter.com/Q32mjLx6Ed — Aadil hussain (@aadil_hussain05) May 1, 2022

Yesterday, Lock Upp witnessed another surprising revelation moment where Anjali Arora and Munawar Faruqui disclosed their feeling for each other. During the Judgement Day episode, a media trial take place, where a few reporters asked questions to contestants. Popular host Siddharth Kannan confronted two of the most lovable contestant Anjali Arora and Munawar Faruqui over their chemistry and friendship.

READ: Lock Upp: Anjali Arora finally confesses feelings for Munawar Faruqui

Siddharth asked Munawar and Anjali, "kya aap ko kabhi romantically feel hua? Munawar instantly said, "No... never, because I think practical." However, Anjali said otherwise, "Yes I felt." Even host Kangana Ranaut commented on Munawar, and said, "Munawar bas leta hai... deta nahi hai." Siddharth further asked Anjali, "Did you suppress that feeling?" Anjali said "Yes" and gave her a reason by saying, "I have a life outside."

Lock Upp will have it's grand finale next week.