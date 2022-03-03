'Lock Upp': Munawar Faruqui gives savage reply to Shivam Sharma comparing himself to Iron Man-Thanos

Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp' has an interesting, controversial set of contestants who have started gaining headlines within the first week through their badass views and opinions. The stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is winning the hearts of the audience with his witty remarks about fellow contestants on the show backed by the television queen Ekta Kapoor.

Shivam Sharma, who emerged as the runner-up in the latest season of the dating reality show 'MTV Splitsvilla', compared himself to the popular characters Iron Man and Thanos from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the latest promo shared by ALT Balaji, Shivam can be heard saying, "Iss saal Lock Upp season one ka Thanos bhi main hun aur Iron Man bhi main hun."

Munawar shuts him down with his savage reply as he says, "Kya baat hai dono hi marr jaate hain". The other contestants are seen laughing after the comedian's reaction in the video. Even netizens found Munawar's comment hilarious as one of them commented, "Hahaha Munawar is bang on", while the other one wrote, "Munawar op".



Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra, who was last seen in 'Bigg Boss 15', will be introduced as the new jailor on 'Lock Upp' in tonight's episode. He released the teaser video on his Instagram handle on Wednesday, March 2, and captioned it as, "When the queens call upon, you suit up and arrive!! Iss badass jail mein aane waala hai ek badass toofan, aap bhi aana!".



Apart from Shivam and Munawar, the other controversial celebrities present in the show are Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Payal Rohatgi, Siddharth Sharma, Babita Phogat, Anjali Arora, Tehseen Poonawalla, Nisha Rawal, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, Sara Khan, and Saisha Shinde. These contestants have been divided into two teams, the Left Block or the Blue team and the Right Block or the Orange team in the first week.