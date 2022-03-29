Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui rips his pants while doing squats- WATCH

On Tuesday, Lock Upp contestants were given the task of burning calories. For this, they opted for different methods including running, exercising, etc. However, Munawar Faruqui who was also trying to burn more calories ripped his pants while doing squats.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has uploaded a video in which Munawar can be seen working out with Anjali Arora. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Phattgyi Munawar Faruqui ki pant dance karte karte, Kya #Munjali jeet payegi yeh task?

Netizens have dropped hilarious comments under the post. One of them wrote, “Kacchaa badam ko ye pakka kr dega bhar aakr.” Another mentioned, “We are watching this show only Anjali nd Munawar.”

Watch video:

Watch full video:

Also Read- Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui, Payal Rohatgi, others compete to burn calories-, watch hilarious video

On the Judgement Day episode of Lock Upp, Kangana Ranaut conducted an activity that puts Ali Merchant into trouble. Kangana asks contestants to pick the housemate who is like a 'kachra' (garbage) in the house. Ranaut asks members to elect one member and give their justified reason behind tagging someone kachra. As the task begins, a majority of housemates, pick Ali Merchant as the contestant who is playing a pointless game. Seven members select Ali as the garbage of the house, owing to which, Kangana nominates Ali for the next week's eviction.

Meanwhile, designer and transwoman Saisha Shinde had a heated argument with Kangana Ranaut and this led to her eviction from Lock Upp. Saisha had been seen constantly complaining about the food items being provided in less quantity. She also rudely behaved with the guards of the jail. When Kangana asked for justification, Saisha replied: "I won't apologize, do whatever you want"