Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui, Payal Rohatgi, others compete to burn calories- Watch hilarious video

On Tuesday, Kangana Ranaut’s show has turned into a gym and all contestants are asked to burn calories. The two teams will be competing with each other in order to burn calories and win the task.

The official page of Alt Balaji uploaded the hilarious video of contestants doing exercises, running, jumping, and opting for different ways to burn calories. Sharing the video, the page wrote, “Lock Upp bana gym, let's see kaunsi team hai sabse fit! Watch #LockUpp streaming tonight at 10:30 pm. Watch live and stay updated.”

Watch video:

Netizens have also reacted to the post. One of them wrote, “Munna bahi always opp.” The second one mentioned, “Orange team real kaidi jail best.” The third person wrote, “Aap bhi na public ko hasane ke leye kahi se bhi jugad kar lete ho.”

On the Judgement Day episode of Lock Upp, Kangana Ranaut conducted an activity that puts Ali Merchant into trouble. Kangana asks contestants to pick the housemate who is like a 'kachra' (garbage) in the house. Ranaut asks members to elect one member and give their justified reason behind tagging someone kachra. As the task begins, a majority of housemates, pick Ali Merchant as the contestant who is playing a pointless game. Seven members select Ali as the garbage of the house, owing to which, Kangana nominates Ali for the next week's eviction.

Meanwhile, designer and transwoman Saisha Shinde had a heated argument with Kangana Ranaut and this led to her eviction from Lock Upp. Saisha had been seen constantly complaining about the food items being provided in less quantity. She also rudely behaved with the guards of the jail. When Kangana asked for justification, Saisha replied: "I won't apologize, do whatever you want"