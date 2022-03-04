'Lock Upp': Munawar Faruqui denies committing the crime he was jailed for, shares public reaction after release

Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp' has been the talk of the town since it started streaming from February 27 on Alt Balaji and MX Player. Among all the controversial celebrities, the stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is the one who is making headlines with his witty remarks and solid gameplay inside the show backed by Ekta Kapoor.

For the unversed, the stand up-comedian was arrested in January 2021 after being accused of allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Munawar spent 37 days behind the bars in Central Indore Jail, his arrest was heavily criticised and the Supreme Court granted him bail in February last year.

In the episode streamed on Thursday, March 3, Munawar opened up about his experience in jail. Nisha Rawal, Karan Mehra's estranged wife who herself had accused her ex-husband of domestic violence and extra-marital affair last year, was seen questioning Munawar about his alleged crime. The Gujarat-born comedian denied committing the crime he was jailed for. He said, "Jo ilzaam tha, woh crime kiya hi nahi. At the end, wahi proof hoke nikla ki case jhootha hai toh bail mila. (I did not commit the alleged crime. In the end, it was proved that the case was false, so I got the bail)."

When television actress Sara Khan pointed out that people often come out stronger after facing such difficult situations in life, Munawar stated that he became weak after the whole incident. The 30-year-old stand-up comedian further mentioned that he was overwhelmed seeing the public showering their love towards him after his release. He continued that people sided with him because even they believed what happened with him was wrong.



The other controversial celebrities present in the show are Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Payal Rohatgi, Siddharth Sharma, Babita Phogat, Anjali Arora, Tehseen Poonawalla, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, Shivam Sharma, and Saisha Shinde.