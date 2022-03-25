Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui breaks down before Karan Kundrra- Know why

Comedian Munawar Faruqui breaks down in Lock Upp as he misses his family. This 'atyachari khel' has not been an easy task for the contestants, and every player has reached a saturation point. Well, Munawar is considered to be the strongest, wittiest, and smartest player in the house. But, even he breaks down and wishes to leave the show. As Munawar starts crying, jailor Karan Kundrra reaches to him, hugs him and says that when he laughs, the country laughs with him. So when he's crying the nation will get emotional with him.

Watch the video

Munawar says that he misses his parent badly, and Kundrra responds him saying that he has the blessing of his parents and the support of millions of followers. Even Saisha Shinde confesses to Kundrra that other contestants feel like Munawar, so how one should be kept motivated. Karan tells everyone that they're been watched, loved by millions of fans, and they are constantly supporting them with their comments and through social media. Kundrra says that before thinking about quitting the show, think about their followers are rooting for them.

Watch the video

Tonight's episode will be a 100 min dhamkedaar special which will sum up the entire day with back-to-back heated moments, and some surprising, shocking twists.

READ: DNA Exclusive: 'Lock Upp' contestant Sara Khan speaks about fame, says 'we are treated as public property'

Payal Rohatgi will be seen playing a smart game, and she will be called to jhol room by Kundrra. Mandana Karimi and Nisha Rawal will be at loggerheads as the latter spills water on Mandana. Karimi saves Ali Merchant from this week's nominations, but Payal picks up him for next week's nominations. It will be one big entertaining episode.