Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui betrays Poonam Pandey, Saisha Shinde, Payal Rohatgi for temptation task

Lock Upp

One of the smartest contestants of Lock Upp plays his biggest game and betrays his own team members. Munawar Faruqui ditches his blue team members, Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey, Saisha Shinde, Azma Fallah, and Ali Merchant for the temptation playout, and it leaves them stunned.

The jailor Karan Kundrra enters the house with his temptation playout. But before he begins, he points out the house's hygiene issue and how everyone should be principled about it. Furthermore, Karan asks kaidis who wants to be a part of the playout. To which Munawar, says "Everyone in our block got an opportunity to go into the jhol room, except Azma and Poonam." Everyone, from Azma to Payal, was keen to go inside the jhol ghar.

As the fight drags on, Karan offers a much more difficult solution. He asks everyone to choose one person against whom they would compete to go to Jhol Ghar. Following that, Karam informs everyone that just three couples will be formed, with one pair receiving access to jhol ghar. Azma picks Saisha, and Poonam selects Payal. Then Karan informs them that they would be playing blindman's bluff today. In this playout, Ali and Munawar win, but Munawar did something which no one ever expected. Earlier he said that he will not go to the jhol ghar, and let his team be a part of it. But he chose to go to the jhol ghar and surprised his teammates. From the temptations, Munawar gets an opportunity to appoint one jail mate as his personal cook, he also gets a power of 'secret temptation' and the third temptation shocks him to the core.

As far as nominations are concerned Payal Rohatgi, Ali Merchant, Zeeshan Khan, Karanvir Bohra, Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Mandana Karimi, and Shivam Sharma are nominated from this week's elimination.