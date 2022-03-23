'Lock Upp': Mandana Karimi, Azma Fallah enter Kangana Ranaut's badass jail

As Kangana Ranaut's captive reality show enters the fourth week, two new contestants will make entry into 'Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Atyaachaari Khel'. Mandana Karimi, who finished at third place in 'Bigg Boss 9' in 2015-16, and Azma Fallah, who participated in the latest season of the dating show 'MTV Splitsvilla X3' in 2021, are the newest kaidis in the show backed by Ekta Kapoor.

Alt Balaji took to its Instagram handle on March 22, Tuesday, and revealed the identities of the two new inmates in the latest 'Lock Upp' promo. Sharing the video, it wrote, "Controversy aur khabron ke beech phassein yeh do kaidi, ab khelenge atyaachaari khel! Catch @azma.fallah and @mandanakarimi in the badass jail."



Mandana Karimi is an Iranian model based in India. She has appeared in a few movies such as 'Roy' and 'Main Aur Charles'. On the other hand, Azma Fallah is a fashion blogger from Pakistan who shifted to Dubai a few years after her birth and later started her career as a model in India. She irritated her co-contestants in the MTV reality dating show last year and one of her co-contestants from the same show, Shivam Sharma is locked up inside the jail since Day 1.

For the unversed, Chetan Hansraj, who has played antagonist roles in various popular television shows, and Ali Mercchant, whose ex-wife Sara Khan has been inside the jail since the first day, also entered the show recently. The show, streaming on Alt Balaji and MX Player, started out with thirteen controversial contestants.



READ | 'Lock Upp': Nisha Rawal reveals SHOCKING secret, says she kissed another man while being married to Karan Mehra

After four evictions and four new entries, there will be fifteen people fighting it out among themselves to emerge as the winner of the first season. Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Karanvir Bohra, Payal Rohatgi, Saisha Shinde, and Nisha Rawal are the celebrities who have made their presence felt inside the show till now.