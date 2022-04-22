Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi reveals what Saisha Shinde confessed to her after kissing her

Mandana Karimi-Saisha Shinde/File photos

After getting evicted from Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp, Mandana Karimi has been giving multiple interviews and sharing her experience of participating in the Alt Balaji show. She even talked about her kiss with fellow contestant Saisha Shinde, which went viral on the internet after the episode.

In an earlier Judgement Day episode, the Panga actress had asked the contestants to choose someone they wanted to 'kiss'. Of course, a more PG-13 option for symbolising the kiss was to stamp one's cheek with a kiss stamp. Apart from Saisha, everyone took the second option while the famous fashion designer chose to actually kiss Mandana on her lips.

Now, while speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Mandana has talked about this moment and also revealed what Saisha told her after kissing her. The Iranian born model said, "Well, I was really shocked but what she said after, I'm not sure if they've shown it or you guys have seen it, she said 'you're are the first girl after I've become Saisha that I've ever kissed' and to be honest, I took it very emotional and I felt really sweet and soft."

For the unversed, Saisha was earlier Swapnil Shinde and came out as a transwoman last year after her sex reassignment surgery. She was the one who designed Harnaaz Sandhu's beautiful silver gown when the latter was crowned Miss Universe in Israel in December 2021.

In one of the most shocking moments of Lock Upp, Mandana had revealed that she had a secret affair with a well-known Bollywood director with whom she planned their pregnancy, but then the person changed his mind and asked her to abort their child, which Mandana did.



READ | Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi breaks silence on reports that her 'well-known director' statement was for Anurag Kashyap

As many people on the internet were making accusations that the director, in this case, was Anurag Kashyap, Mandana has cleared the air in several interviews that it's not Kashyap and has said that it is unfortunate and unethical that his name is coming up, adding that she is still friends with the Gangs of Wasseypur filmmaker.