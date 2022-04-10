Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi gets targetted by Payal Rohatgi, Azma Fallah says 'muft ki roti todh rahi hai'

Lock Upp contestant and actress Mandana Karimi get targetted by housemates Payal Rohatgi and Azma Fallah. In tonight's Judgement Day episode, host Kangana Ranaut asks Azma to pick a contestant who's contributing least in the show, and he or she is having 'muft ki roti.' Azma names Ali Merchant, Vineet Kakkar and Mandana Karimi. Azma gives her reason behind naming them, but when Fallah justifies her reason for naming Karimi, she stoops low and takes personal jibes. Azma says that the show provides her premium food as her stomach gets upset, and she pollutes the house with it. Azma calls her game 'pointless,' and ridicules her dialect saying, "Koi bhi inki baat nahi samaj sakta... aur yeh bhi muft ki roti todhti hai."

Here's the promo

Later, Kangana asks to name one wild card entries that are spoiling their game. Payal accuses Mandana of aping her. Rohatgi says that Mandana is blindly following her gameplay, and trying to stay relevant in the game by copying her. Payal says, "As much as strong player Mandana is, she has always targeted me in this jail." She continued, "Usko mere strategies, mera game plan, mera sab kuch copy karna hai bas... aur heroine banna hai”

Yesterday, Kangana Ranaut revealed Munawar Faruqui is married and has a child on Saturday's episode of the ongoing reality show Lock Upp. He didn't go into depth but stated they've been living apart for more than a year and that the situation is currently in court.

Kangana showed Munawar Faruqui a photo and asked him if he'd like to elaborate on the photo that was circulating on social media. Kangana also inquired as to whether or not he was in the photograph. The picture, which has gone viral on social media, was shown on the broadcast in a hazy manner, in which Munawar was seen posing with a woman and a child. Munawar was posing with his sister, the participants speculated. Munawar then said, "I don't want to talk about this. Not on social media, not on a platform like Lock Upp. This is not something I want to talk about."