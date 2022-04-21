Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi breaks silence on reports that her 'well-known director' statement was for Anurag Kashyap

Mandana Karimi/Instagram

Mandana Karimi, an actor, model, and recent Lock Upp evictee, has said that the 'very well-known director' with whom she had a secret relationship' is not filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. She added in a new interview that claims that Anurag Kashyap was the person with whom she had a relationship is unethical and unfortunate. Mandana stated that Anurag was a friend of hers and that they remained friends.

In a recent Lock Upp episode, Mandana had said, “In lockdown, there was this period I was completely lost on social media and I was completely silent for a few months. After my separation and divorce, I could not trust men. Then, I did have a secret relationship, it was not committed but it went on for a year and half. My relationship was with a very well-known director who talks about women's rights and independence of women in the outside world, how a woman should be strong.”





In an interview with Times Of India, she said that she doesn’t know how people have guessed names. The person she was in a relationship with was not her friend and its not the name that has been circulating, i.e. Anurag Kashyap. She added that Anurag was her friend and they still are. She also said that it is unfortunate and unethical that his name is coming up.

When asked about her marriage and relationships, Mandana stated that having a bad marriage and relationship does not mean that one cannot find love again. Such experiences only serve to strengthen one's character. She came from Iran, worked in both television and film, and is still going strong. Mandana married Gaurav Gupta, a businessman, in 2017 and divorced him five months later. She filed a domestic abuse case against him and his family, and this turmoil took a toll on her at first.