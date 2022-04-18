Lock Upp: Karanvir Bohra, Zeeshan Khan get into physical fight after Prince Narula breaks former's wooden box

Credit: Altbalaji/Instagram

Prince Narula, who is known as the king of reality shows, has entered Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp as a wild card contestant. From the first day, Prince has started making headlines. In a new promo shared by the official page of Alt Balaji, each and every contestant can be seen fighting with each other after Prince Narula breaks Karanvir Bohra’s wooden box.

After Prince breaks Karanvir Bohra’s wooden box, the actor started breaking everyone’s box. Because of this, Zeeshan and Karan get involved in a physical fight with each other. Even Prince gets involved with a verbal fight with Azma as she teased him with Nora Fatehi’s name. She stated, “Nora Fatehi ne bhaav nahi dia.”

Netizens have been praising Prince for his energy. One of the social media users wrote, “Prince ne jaan dal di show me.me #karankundrra sir ki fan hoo.or #prince sir ne bohot support kiya tha karan sir to ab hum prince sir ka support karenge. Waiting for #priran moment also. When #karankundrra and #prince meet.”

Another mentioned, “Prince prince hai uska saara makeup pani mein yahi hona tha bada majja aaya panga legi toh aisa hi hoga.” The third person wrote, “Prince sir this wasn't expected from you clearly manipulated by munawar and gang this is not the prince we know kV .” One of the social media users wrote, “Its unfair to bring such a strong wild card in 8th week.”

Prince and Nora's relationship rumours had surfaced after their stint on the ninth season of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 9, which aired from October 2015 to January 2016. Eventually, in 2018, he married Yuvika Chaudhary with whom also he developed a romantic relationship inside the Bigg Boss house.