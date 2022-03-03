‘Lock Upp’: Karanvir Bohra reveals what made him participate in Kangana Ranaut’s controversial show - WATCH

'Lock Upp,' a current controversial show hosted by Kangana Rananut, has only been aired for a few days but has already generated several headline-worthy conflicts. The show's contestants are chosen to give it their all in order to surive in the jail.

Famous actor Karanvir Bohra is one of the show's participants, and in a new Instagram video, he explains why he decided to take part.



He stated in the video that he chose the reality programme because of its intriguing concept and since he is an adventurer himself. He also stated that he has participated in all of the reality shows and is very enthusiastic to participate in this one. He also expressed his desire to receive a call from the programme after learning of Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor's collaboration for a new concept.

The actor also stated that leaving his three children behind for the programme is difficult for him.

For the unversed, The media panel referred to him as a 'loser' during the launch night because he had lost 10 reality shows in a row. Teejay Sidhu, the actor's wife, is now enraged by this remark. She resorted to Twitter to express her displeasure with the situation.

Hearing this, the actor became emotional and teary-eyed and stated that he despises the mindset that placing first in a competition is always more important than gaining experience. Teejay, his wife, stood beside him outside the jail and tweeted, “If a successful TV actor who doesn’t win reality shows is a ‘loser..’ then what about reality show winners who didn’t become successful actors? Are they losers, too?”

The reality show Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut, premiered on Sunday, February 27. It's available to watch on OTT platforms Alt Balaji and MX Player. Anjali Arora, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, Sara Khan, Swami Chakrapani, Saisha Shinde, Poonam Pandey, and Babita Phogat are among the other participants in the competition.