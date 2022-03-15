'Lock Upp': Karanvir Bohra opens up on cases filed against him, says 'Koi aur hota toh sucide kar leta'

Kangana Ranaut’s controversial show ‘Lock Upp’ has been making headlines ever since it premiered. Each and every contestant who is in jail seems strong. Recently, Karanvir Bohra opened up about his personal life and talked about financial problems.

Karanvir Bohra revealed the darkest, emotional, and deepest secrets of his life on Kangana Ranaut’s show ‘Lock Upp.’ He mentioned that the last 7 years have been traumatizing as his career was not going well. While talking to Sara Khan, Geeta Phogat, and Saisha Shinde, he said, “I feel so sorry for myself and for my family, what am I giving them. Agar meri jagah koi aur hota toh he would have committed suicide. If it would have not been for Teejay, mom, dad and my kids, I don't know what I would have done. For me, this show is a lifeline.”

Earlier, the media panel had referred to him as a 'loser' during the launch night because he had lost 10 reality shows in a row. Teejay Sidhu, the actor's wife, was enraged by this remark. She resorted to Twitter to express her displeasure with the situation.

Hearing this, the actor became emotional and teary-eyed and stated that he despises the mindset that placing first in a competition is always more important than gaining experience. Teejay, his wife, stood beside him outside the jail and tweeted, “If a successful TV actor who doesn’t win reality shows is a ‘loser..’ then what about reality show winners who didn’t become successful actors? Are they losers, too?”

Teejay also discussed her role as her husband's unofficial PR a few days back. In a tweet, she mentioned, “I thought I'd stay away from reality show drama.. but here I am again.. @kvbohra's 'unofficial PR.' (Pati-dev left me with no other choice.) So expect lots of #LockUppWithKangana tweets.. show's just getting started!”