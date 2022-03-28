Lock Upp: Karanvir Bohra gets evicted from Kangana Ranaut's show for THIS reason

One of the strongest contestants of Lock Upp Karanvir Bohra has been evicted from Kangana Ranaut’s show after wildcards Zeeshan Khan and Vinit Kakar eliminated him using their special powers. Fans are really upset after his eviction.

The official page of Alt Balaji dropped a video in which a jailer can be seen announcing the eviction. Sharing the video, the page wrote, “Lock Upp mein aaya unexpected flip and Karanvir Bohra hogaye Locked Out.” Fans took to the comment box and expressed their disappointment. One of them wrote, “No kv ko wapis Lao he DESERVES to stay.” The second one mentioned, “Kv ko kyu evict kiya yrrrr.” The third person mentioned, “Strong blue team blue team ko todna chahte the makers.”

Earlier, Designer and transwoman Saisha Shinde had a heated argument with Kangana Ranaut and this led to her eviction from Lock Upp. Saisha had been seen constantly complaining about the food items being provided in less quantity. She also rudely behaved with the guards of the jail. When Kangana asked for justification, Saisha replied: "I won't apologize, do whatever you want" Also Read- 'Lock Upp': Payal Rohtagi, Anjali Arora, Karanvir Bohra get into physical fight during task- WATCH

Her answer infuriated Kangana and she called her the weakest contestant in the show. "I think you are the most irresponsible and weak contestant in the show and I can get 50 other contestants," said Kangana. After listening to this, Saisha started packing her bag by saying: "I am not leaving the show, Kangana is evicting me." Munawar tried to console her as she was crying continuously.

Kangana stated, “I won't see that if you are a celebrity or an influencer in the outside world, I won't tolerate such behaviour in my Lock Upp. I have no favouritism in the house, nor do I follow any political party. I am against nepotism as you all know. That is just who I am as a person! the moment you guys do anything against the rules, you'll be kicked out from the badass jail.” Lock Upp streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.



