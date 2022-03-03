‘Lock Upp’: Karanvir Bohra gets emotional after being called ‘loser’, wife Teejay Sidhu reacts

‘Lock Upp’, hosted by Ekta Kapoor, started on February 28 and seems intriguing, with a fascinating mix of contentious contestants. Karanvir Bohra is one among them. The media panel referred to him as a 'loser' during the launch night because he had lost 10 reality shows in a row. Teejay Sidhu, the actor's wife, is now enraged by this remark. She resorted to Twitter to express her displeasure with the situation.

Hearing this, the actor became emotional and teary-eyed and stated that he despises the mindset that placing first in a competition is always more important than gaining experience. Teejay, his wife, stood beside him outside the jail and tweeted, “If a successful TV actor who doesn’t win reality shows is a ‘loser..’ then what about reality show winners who didn’t become successful actors? Are they losers, too?”

If a successful TV actor who doesn't win reality shows is a 'loser..' then what about reality show winners who didn't become successful actors? Are they losers, too? #LockUpp @altbalaji @MXPlayer #KaranvirBohra #teamkvb #KaranvirBohraKingIsBack — Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine) February 28, 2022

Teejay also discussed her role as her husband's unofficial PR a few days back. In a tweet, she mentioned, “I thought I'd stay away from reality show drama.. but here I am again.. @kvbohra's 'unofficial PR.' (Pati-dev left me with no other choice.) So expect lots of #LockUppWithKangana tweets.. show's just getting started!”

After Karanvir Bohra was mercilessly thrashed on ‘Lock Upp’, a number of his supporters came out in support of him. Teejay Sidhu's post was met with positive responses.

The reality show Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut, premiered on Sunday, February 27. It's available to watch on OTT platforms Alt Balaji and MX Player. Anjali Arora, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, Sara Khan, Swami Chakrapani, Saisha Shinde, Poonam Pandey, and Babita Phogat are among the other participants in the competition.