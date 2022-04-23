Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut reacts on Anjali Arora ditching Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui- Kangana Ranaut- Anjali Arora

On Lock Upp, host Kangana Ranaut reacts to the biggest surprising moments of the week on Judgement Day. At first, Kangana apologises to Azma Fallah for facing physical violence from the evicted contestant, Zeeshaan Khan. Kangana comments on the whole incident by saying, "I cannot take Monday episode out of my head, it has affected me so much. Azma jo aapke saath physical assault hua. I apologise to you, I really apologise to you." She further adds, "Zeeshaan Khan has disappointed me a lot, and he has anger issues."

Kangana even comments on Anjali Arora ditching her good friend Munawar Faruqui for the game. Ranaut tells Anjali that, "Itne hafto mein pheli baar maine tumhe apne liye stand lete dekha." Even though Kangana appreciates Anjali's individual gameplay, she even schools her for involving herself in Anjali and Zeeshaan's fight unnecessarily. Kangana tells Anjali, "Tumne apna frustration, desperation dikhane bas ghus gayi Azma ke saath." Kangana further states that despite her 3 warnings, Anjali didn't show any improvement. Thus, she announces Kala Paani confinement for Arora.

A day before yesterday, the show's first finalist, Shivam Sharma saved Payal Rohatgi from the elimination. After winning the ticket to finale, Shivam received the grand finale's invite signed by host Kangana Ranaut. Then, the guards announced that Shivam is also bestowed with the power to save anyone contestant from the elimination. Guards further disclosed that Munawar Faruqui can't be saved as he has damaged the jail's property. Shivam Sharma had to choose between Poonam Pandey, Payal Rohatgi, Saisha Shinde, Ali Mercchant, Anjali Arora, Azma Fallah, and he saved Payal from this week's elimination. Rohatgi instantly broke down after hearing her name. Shivam said that Payal has contributed to the show from the first day itself. He further added that Rohatgi is one of the strongest pillars of the show.