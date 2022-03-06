'Lock Upp': Kangana Ranaut mocks Anjali Arora for her 10 million Instagram followers

The controversial reality show 'Lock Upp', featuring Kangana Ranaut as its host, premiered its first Judgement Day episode on Saturday, March 5. From actress Payal Rohatgi to transwoman Saisha Shinde, and from stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui to businessman Tehseen Poonawalla, the 'Panga' actress schooled each and every inmate inside her jail.

The youngest contestant inside the jail, Anjali Arora was also not spared. Social media celebrity Anjali had gained popularity uploading reels and videos dancing to popular songs on Instagram, which helped her gain over 1 crore followers on the photo and video sharing platform. In the Saturday episode streamed on Alt Balaji and MX Player, Kangana mocked Anjali by saying, "Anjali, I can't figure aapke 1 crore se zyaada followers kyun hain (Anjali, I can't figure out why you have more than 1 crore followers)".

The 'Manikarnika' actress, then asked Anjali to justify why one should follow her. Anjali then got up and showed her 'talent' as she grooved to the 2021 hit song 'Param Sundari'. The original song, composed by A. R. Rahman and crooned by Shreya Ghoshal, featured Kriti Sanon dancing to the beats in her widely acclaimed movie 'Mimi'. The other contestants are seen applauding her in the video.

Meanwhile, five contestants were nominated on the first day of entering the reality show, or in 'Lock Upp' terms, chargesheet was filed against them. Out of those five, Kangana declared that Munawar has been saved by the audience and the other contestants save television actor Shivam Sharma.



READ | 'Lock Upp': Munawar Faruqui gives savage reply to Shivam Sharma comparing himself to Iron Man-Thanos

One contestant among religious guru Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, actor Siddharth Sharma, and Anjali herself will have to reveal their deepest, darkest secret to survive in the show further. The other inmates jailed inside 'Lock Upp' are actress-model Poonam Pandey, television actress Sara Khan, wrestler Babita Phogat, actor Karanvir Bohra, and actress Nisha Rawal.