Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut gives reality check to Kaaranvir Bohra, Saisha Shinde-Payal Rohatgi get into major fight

Kangana Ranaut graces the Judgement Day special episode of Lock Upp, and she gives a reality check to all contestants. Karanvir Bohra tells Kangana that he can't trust anyone in the show. To which Ranaut says that he isn't playing the game on his own, and he is lacking in his individual gameplay. Host Kangana said, "You are not interested in individual games." Ranaut reminds him that this is not like any other game show. Bohra gets awestruck by Kangana's advice, he acknowledges her words, promises her to improve her game and then he termed her "Queen K."

Later, Kangana initiates a task in which the housemates will have to kiss one of their favourite contestants, not literally, but with a kiss stamp. For a while, we see some loveable, cheerful moments in the house. Anjali stamps Saisha Shinde with a kiss, whereas Poonam Pandey chooses Payal Rohatgi for her kiss stamp.

After some lovey-dovey moments, a huge fight breaks between Payal Rohatgi and Saisha Shinde. Payal says that the left block of the house is unhygienic. Saisha tells Kangana that whenever Payal cooks food, she creates a huge mess in the kitchen, and this leads to a war of words between them.

Yesterday, Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora get into their 'whisper talks' and Arora asks Faruqui if he will meet her after the show. Munawar's cheeks glow, and he replies back asking why he should meet her. Anjali asks him "pareshaan ho gaye?" Munawar agrees with Anjali and they both giggle. Arora tells him that he won't have to be bothered much, and then she tells him "I Love you," and Munawar blushes.

As far as charagesheet is concerned, Payal Rohatgi, Vineet Kakkar, Zeeshan Khan, Kaaranvir Bohra, Azma Fallah, Mandana Karimi and Shivam Sharma are nominated for this week's eviction.