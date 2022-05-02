Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut calls sexual exploitation in industry 'kaala sach'

Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut has previously spoken out about her experiences in the film industry. This time, she talked about how she has battled a lot in Bollywood, to the point where those she had backed have vanished. During the current Judgment Day episode on Lock Upp, the actress made similar remarks about sexual harassment and exploitation in the film industry.

On MX Player and Alt Balaji, the actress presents the captivity-themed reality show. She asked participant Saisha Shinde to share a dark story about her life on the weekend special programme to avoid being eliminated. The designer remembered an occasion in which she slept with a fellow designer after being lured by his sob stories, only to discover afterwards that he had told the same story to several of her other designer pals.

Kangana told Saisha that sexual exploitation is the industry's 'kaala sach (dark truth),' and that certain occurrences permanently scar people.



According to India.com she said, “I think the sexual exploitation of young people is so common, especially in the film industry, in the fashion industry. No matter how much we defend the industry, it’s the truth…While it gives so many opportunities, it also shatters many dreams and leaves people permanently scarred. Yeh kaala sach hai.”



Kangana Ranaut discussed the #MeToo movement, claiming that nothing changed after so many women in India's film business spoke out. She claims that those women have vanished, while males accused of harassment have been reinstated in the profession. “Even when MeToo happened here, what happened to that? Nothing. Wo ladkiyan jo bahar aayi thi, gayab hain, sabki sab gayab hain from the face of this planet. Aur jinko maine support kiya tha, I was banned from the industry, and ladkiyan gayab hain,” she said.

Saisha, who used to go by the name Swapnil Shinde, said that she was exploited by a well-known fashion designer who also exploited others in the profession. She went on to say that despite the fact that she didn't tell anybody about the incident, the designer later defamed her, leading to her expulsion from several fashion weeks.