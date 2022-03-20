'Lock Upp': Kangana Ranaut calls Payal Rohtagi 'irritating,' says 'it’s uncomfortable to watch her on show'

Sunday's Judgement Day episode of 'Lock Upp' will have some high-voltage twists and massive arguments. We are here to give you an exclusive glimpse of one of the heated arguments of the episode. The verbal spat between Kangana Ranaut and Payal Rohatgi continues, and it gets intensifies with every passing moment. Their conversation turns into an argument, and after consoling her multiple times, Ranaut losses her cool, and calls her 'annoying,' and 'irritating.' Kangana doesn't stop there, she further adds that her frequent rants have turned her an unbearable contestant. She said, "Forget entertainment, it's uncomfortable to watch you in this show."

Last night we get to see a heated exchange between the two, and Kangana criticises her 'over-sensitive' behaviour, frequent whining, complaints, and unnecessary fights. Even during the Holi task, Payal gets into a heated argument with Poonam Pandey for splashing colour water on her. Despite Kangana assuring Payal that the colour used in the task are organic, Payal rants before Ranaut and disowns her claims. Kangana tries to explain to Payal that it's okay to take a joke on themselves, but Rohatgi ignores Kangana's advice. Rohatgi did become a laughing stock for the rest of housemates, and Ranaut and her short-tempered attitude is responsible for it.

Let's give you a sneak peek of what else will happen

Inmate Poonam Pandey was seen playing the role of a 'seductress' in a recent challenge on the reality show ‘Lock Upp'. However, even the host, Kangana Ranaut, was blown away by her performance. Kangana commented about Poonam's performance during the task in the most recent episode and praised her 'art of seduction.'

"Aapka jo act tha, jo role play kiya, wo sach mein bahut hot tha (Your act, the role play, it was really very hot)," the 'Manikarnika' actress said of Poonam's performance. Kangana also agreed with Poonam that seduction is an art, and she highlighted how ladies learned it in ancient times. Kangana further suggested that Poonam should establish a school to teach others about seduction. "Aapko ek school chalana chahiye, hum log bhi usme admission le lenge, humko bhi training do," she said.