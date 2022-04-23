Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut calls Munawar Faruqui 'toxic boyfriend,' says 'sab tumhare hissab se...'

Lock Upp

Kangana Ranaut gives a reality check to Munawar Faruqui on Lock Upp. During the Judgement Day episode, host Ranaut confronts Munawar, as the latter feels betrayed by Anjali Arora and Saisha Shinde during the Ticket to Finale task. Kangana tells him that girls played their game, "Munawar aapne sabse zyada aasu bahaye, woh dominoes vale round mein. But inn bicharo ne apna game khela, and tumne Itna guilt trip mein jaa ke Anjali ko manipulate kiya." Ranaut tells Munawar, "You’ve become like a toxic boyfriend."

Munawar counters Ranauts and says, "Merko backstab feel hua because we have a friendship. It was a team effort, but eventually, my team backstabbed me." To which Ranaut asserts, "The way you treat Kaidis, it feels like they are your stepping stone." She continues, "How did you feel ki woh log apna game nahi khel sakte? 5 finalist honge... 4 nikal jayenge. Everyone is here to play the game, that doesn’t mean Munawar that their feelings towards you are not genuine. Faruqui still tries to argue and says, "I didn’t expect this from them. Kangana cuts him and says, "Sab tumhare hisab se nahi chalega." Finally, Munawar agress with Kangana and says, "I understand... I overreacted, but I won’t trust anyone."

Three days ago, Lock Upp witnessed one major shocking event in 'ticket to finale,' as Munawar Faruqui got ditched by two of his close associates, Anjali Arora and Saisha Shinde. The ticket to finale task took place between two teams. Prince Narula, Munawar, Anjali and Saisha form a team, and Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma, and Azma Fallah assemble another team. Munawar already planned their game with his team, but then during the task, Anjali and Saisha, Munawar's closest confidantes in the house, changed the plan and shocked him by saying that they don't him in their team. They eliminate him from the task, and he got shunned over their decision.