Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut brings shocking twist that leaves Munawar Faruqui, Kaaranvir Bohra tensed

Munawar Faruqui-Kangana Ranaut-Kaaranvir Bohra

Lock Upp host Kangana Ranaut will bring one major twist in tonight's Judgement Day episode. As the game is reaching close to its finale, Kangana surprises everyone by bringing one major change in the house.

At first, Kangana explains the housemates on how important it is now to amp up their game. Then, she announces a major change that leaves jail mates baffled. Kangana says, “Hum finale ke bahot karib hai, aur yaha wohi jeetega, jiska individual personality bahar aayenga. Isiliye mein aaj se... saare team ko dissolve karne ja rahi hu." Kangana further stated, "There will be no team, no captains and no leaders in my jail. Sabko individually apna game dikhana hoga. Ranaut even taunted, "Ab jo log dusre ke support se aage ja rahe they... unki halat tight hone wali hai!”

READ: Lock Upp: Zeeshan Khan attacks Azma Fallah's personal life, says 'mehnat ka khata hoon loot ke nahin'

After Kangana's decision, Saisha screams with joy and thanks Kangana. While other kaidis look happy, Munawar Faruqui and Kaaranvir Bohra smirk at the new change. They get a little tense with this decision. Till now the members were divided by blue team and orange team. But Kangana quashed this rule and now the housemates will only be seen in the orange jumpsuits.

Later, Kangana Ranaut treated the contestants with a glimpse of the teaser of her upcoming film Dhaakad. Since the contestants don't have access to the internet or television, Kangana showed them the teaser of her upcoming film. Yesterday, Ekta Kapoor graced the show and celebrated 5 years of her platform Alt Balaji. The producer shared her top 5 favourite contestants. Ekta said Munawar is 'an interesting kaidi'. She further revealed the names of her favourite contestants on the show and said: "I'll mention my five favourite Kaidis and I don't care if others feel bad about it." Then she named the other 4 inmates, Payal Rohtagi, Azma Fallah, Anjali Arora, Zeeshan Khan, and Poonam Pandey as her favourites.