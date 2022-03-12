Search icon
'Lock Upp': Kangana Ranaut bashes Karanvir Bohra for asking Anjali Arora to fake having crush on him

Karanvir's fake 'crush' drama got Kangana's attention, and she bashes him for it. Read on.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 12, 2022, 10:33 PM IST

On the weekend judgement episode, Kangana Ranaut schools Karanvir Bohra. The contestant has been nominated for elimination, and Kangna says that it has scared him. She even points out Bohra's unsuccessful attempt to create a fake love angle with Anjali Arora. Previously, Karanvir asked Anjali to say that she has a crush on him, but Arora wasn't convinced to do it. Kangana bashes Bohra saying that 'Lock Upp' isn't the usual reality show, where you can create 'fake love dramas' for content, and entertain the audience. Kangana further asks Bohra did he considered the fact that his wife and kids are watching the show. 

A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

Yesterday, Anjali disclosed a secret about Karanvir Bohra to Munawar Faruqui at the end of the episode. Karanvir had proposed that she fake one-sided love with him for the sake of audience affection, according to the social media influencer. Anjali stated that she was not interested in such a situation. Munawar mocked her by joking that she was blushing as she told him about the incident.

In the rest of the episode, Babita Phogat made a scathing remark that upset Sara Khan, who then walked away and began crying. Nisha Rawal then approached her to console and calm her. The jailors afterwards learned the day's news, which was that Payal Rohtagi, Poonam Pandey, and Sara Khan had been mocked for not knowing the name of India's President. The group laughed it off but expressed their profound regret to the President.

As far as nominations are concerned, Payal Rohatgi, Tehseen Poonawalla, Saisha Shinde, Shivam Sharma, Poonam Pandey and Karanvir are nominated for this week. 

